Roman Reigns issues challenge for Universal Title at SummerSlam against winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe



Roman Reigns is determined to stand in his yard with the Universal Championship around his waist. And if The Big Dog has anything to say about it, he will achieve his goal at the 30th annual SummerSlam.



The question is: Who will Reigns be challenging for the coveted title?



Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe will do battle at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on Sunday, July 9 to determine who will be the Universal Champion. The victor will now also have the problematic task of defending their title against Reigns at WWE’s biggest event of the summer.



Reigns made the huge announcement on the June 19 episode of Raw, issuing a challenge to the winner of The Beast Incarnate vs. The Samoan Submission Specialist. And what better place for the monumental matchup to take place then at WWE SummerSlam 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.



Reigns is no stranger to either Superstar, having been apart of epic battles against Joe as well as clashing against Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31. As a result, the black-clad Superstar is well aware of the enormous obstacle he is up against, no matter who walks out of WWE Great Balls of Fire the Universal Champion.



Find out who Roman Reigns will challenge for the Universal Title at SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar battles Samoa Joe for Raw’s top prize on Sunday, July 8 at 8 ET/ 5 PT at WWE Great Balls of Fire, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

Be Like Undertaker. Bow down. I'll reward you for your recognition of my greatness! https://t.co/bNpQeRzg4o #YourHumbleAdvocate is worthy! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 20, 2017

I'll give @SamoaJoe credit. He outsmarted a man rarely, if ever, outsmarted. Score one for the Destroyer. https://t.co/i5bycaMdzP @WWE — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 20, 2017

Why did it bother @SamoaJoe when I told the truth? Samoans don't want him 2 acknowledge his heritage! #SamoanOutcast https://t.co/zKFLV1JPTe — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 20, 2017

- Below is slow motion video of Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and winner Carmella preparing for the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday in St. Louis:- As noted, Roman Reigns appeared on last night's RAW and announced that his SummerSlam opponent will be the winner of Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Reigns was later attacked by Braun Strowman, setting up an Ambulance Match between the two at GBOF. WWE posted the following on Reigns' SummerSlam announcement:- As seen below, Paul Heyman was tweeting on Samoa Joe during last night's RAW. Heyman and Lesnar will be back on RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles next week to face off with Joe.