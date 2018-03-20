LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman on Fighter Challenging Brock Lesnar, Lana and Rusev Mock WWE Stars (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 7:44:09 PM
- Below is new video of TMZ Sports talking to Paul Heyman. Regarding UFC fighter Francis Ngannou saying this week that he wants a fight with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon, Heyman wonders why he's always asked about people calling out Lesnar because it's always happening as The Beast is the biggest box office attraction in sports, entertainment, sports entertainment, UFC and WWE. Heyman says it's one thing to ask for a fight with Lesnar but it's a whole different story when you actually have to fight Lesnar. Heyman then reminds us what happened to Roman Reigns on last night's RAW and what will happen to him at WrestleMania 34.



- WWE stock was up 0.04% today, closing at $36.49 per share. Today's high was $36.87 and the low was $36.45.

- Lana and Rusev continue to mock WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams as they prepare to get the results of the Second Chance vote tonight. Below are impersonations of Big E & Carmella, Naomi & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

