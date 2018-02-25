LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar - Monday's RAW, WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Video, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 25, 2018 - 7:02:54 PM
- Below is today's special live edition of WWE Now with Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome. Guests include Bayley, Matt Hardy, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.



- Below is video for tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show, which will feature Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The pre-show begins at 7pm EST.



- WWE has announced that "M.O.M" by Will Roush is the official theme song for tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- Paul Heyman took to Facebook and Twitter and confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday's RAW to confront the winner of Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. That match will see Roman Reigns, Elias, Finn Balor, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz do battle to determine Lesnar's WrestleMania 34 opponent. Below is what Heyman wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

