Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar - Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey Video Package, Fans on Gauntlet Match
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 9:59:02 AM
- WWE posted this video looking at Ronda Rousey as she prepares to sign her RAW contract at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who did the best in last night's RAW Gauntlet Match. As of this writing, 70% voted for Seth Rollins while 12% went with winner Braun Strowman, 5% for John Cena, 4% for Roman Reigns, 4% for Finn Balor, 3% for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and 2% for Elias.

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following to Corey Graves in response to commentary on last night's RAW, noting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scared of Braun Strowman:





