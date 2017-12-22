Posted in: WWE Paul Heyman on Braun Strowman's Comments, Luke Gallows' Birthday, Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 12:10:19 PM
- Below is the latest episode of Bella Appetit, featuring Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella making a trip to Pippa's Real Tea Shop in Port Townsend, WA:
- RAW Superstar Luke Gallows turns 34 years old today.
- We noted earlier how Braun Strowman tweeted a prediction for the Triple Threat with Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view: carnage. Paul Heyman took to Twitter last night and responded to Strowman, as seen below: