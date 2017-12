Paul Heyman on Braun Strowman's Comments, Luke Gallows' Birthday, Brie Bella

So we have our first prediction in for @WWE #RoyalRumble @BrockLesnar vs @BraunStrowman vs @KaneWWE. It appears as though Braun has predicted "CARNAGE." What an epic prelude to #SuplexCity and at least one F5! https://t.co/VcGFN1mQ5G — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 22, 2017

A beast, a machine, and a monster will enter the ring at #RoyalRumble.

I promise one thing...CARNAGE!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 20, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is the latest episode of Bella Appetit, featuring Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella making a trip to Pippa's Real Tea Shop in Port Townsend, WA:- RAW Superstar Luke Gallows turns 34 years old today.- We noted earlier how Braun Strowman tweeted a prediction for the Triple Threat with Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view: carnage. Paul Heyman took to Twitter last night and responded to Strowman, as seen below: