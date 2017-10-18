Posted in:
WWE
Paul Heyman on Answering Jinder Mahal's Challenge, Triple H Hypes WWE NXT, Eva Marie
By Marc Middleton
Oct 18, 2017 - 5:31:33 PM
- Below is a new behind-the-scenes video of former WWE Superstar Eva Marie and her "YouTube Struggle" as she continues to expand her NEM Fashion brand:
VIDEO
- Triple H tweeted the following to hype tonight's WWE NXT episode, the six-man main event between NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY & The Undisputed Era, and the "Takeover: WarGames" event:
- As noted, Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on Monday's RAW from Green Bay to respond to the Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Heyman tweeted the following on the challenge:
