WWE
Paul Heyman Warns Kevin Owens to Hype Live Event (Video), The Miz and His Parents, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Mar 9, 2017 - 12:08:57 PM
- Paul Heyman posted this video to hype Sunday's WWE live event at Madison Square Garden, which will feature Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens.
- Wrestling legend Nikita Koloff turns 58 years old today while former Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner turns 55, former WWE star Tiger Ali Singh turns 46 and former WWE Women's Champion Melina turns 38.
- This week's episode of "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" on the WWE website will feature The Miz. Below is a preview:
