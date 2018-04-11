LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman Thanks Goldberg, Chris Jericho's Return, RAW Social Score, Billie Kay
By Marc Middleton
Apr 11, 2018 - 2:12:45 PM
- Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Chris Jericho's return to the ring in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia on April 27th. The match currently features Jericho, Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.



- Monday's post-WrestleMania 34 WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 3.729 million total interactions this week - 437,000 on Facebook, 2.686 million on Instagram and 606,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.751 million interactions - 393,000 Facebook interactions, 1.092 Instagram interactions and 266,000 Twitter interactions.

- As noted, Carmella was able to cash in her Money In the Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion last night due to an assist from "The Iconic Duo" Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, who were called up to the main roster from NXT. Billie tweeted the following on their arrival:




- Paul Heyman and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg had the following Twitter exchange after Heyman thanked Goldberg for allowing him to do the honors in New Orleans this past weekend:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • *LIVE SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV TAPINGS AIRING IN APRIL & MAY, TAPED 4/11/18

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-WrestleMania 34 Episode?

  • Charlotte Flair on What's Next, Curt Hawkins on the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10

  • New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger?, Bobby Lashley on His WWE Return, More

  • Paul Heyman Thanks Goldberg, Chris Jericho's Return, RAW Social Score, Billie Kay

  • Mauro Ranallo's Takeover Reactions (Video), Roman Reigns on the Upcoming Cage Match, More

  • Paige on Carmella and The Iconic Duo, Ronda Rousey on TV Tonight, Superstar Shakeup Talk

  • The AOP - Paul Ellering Video, Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding, Tonight's WWE NXT, WWE Community

  • Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on Their Debut (Video), WWE Veteran Turns 49, Ruby Riott

  • Possible Spoiler on Asuka, Rusev Makes Cryptic Tweet, The Usos on Their Title Shot



    		•