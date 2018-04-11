Paul Heyman Thanks Goldberg, Chris Jericho's Return, RAW Social Score, Billie Kay

I’m able to now take a breathe & soak in what happened tonight... The #IIconics have arrived at #SDLive & I couldn’t be more damn proud of us right now ❤️

A huge THANK YOU to a true man's man, a father beyond compare, and the last man who will ever score a victory over @BrockLesnar, Bill @Goldberg for bestowing upon me the honor of inducting him into the @WWE #WWEHOF2018. Mazel Tov, you big bad #MeanAF mensch! pic.twitter.com/dG2gZWhaNl