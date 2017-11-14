I always knew it would take a long long long long long long long time to hone this craft. You never stop learning in this (or any other) business. Just for the record, I'm just getting started! @WWE @BrockLesnar #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/xgsftQ7hOd

Proposal in the crowd? @HeymanHustle doesn't care, he'll cut you down either way. Best man in the biz on the mic, no contest. I could listen to him cut promos all day. Wonder what Heyman would've said if you told him 20 years ago he'd be doing his best work now? #GOAT