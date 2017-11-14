LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman Responds to Twitter Praise, WrestleMania 34 Pre-Sale Update, Natalya - Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 4:10:26 PM
- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya firing shots from Milan, Italy while RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss fired shots from Mannheim, Germany on the recent European tour. Natalya vs. Bliss will take place at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view if Natalya can retain over Charlotte Flair on tonight's SmackDown.



- "DOTCOM" is another Ticketmaster pre-sale code for the WrestleMania 34 pre-sale that kicks off at 11am EST on Wednesday morning. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning. WWE has confirmed that ticket prices will range from $35 to $1,000 and there will be a limited number of "Gold Circle" VIP Packages for $2,000. WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th, 2018 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. As noted, "TWEETFAN" and "ALLWWE" and "TWEETS" are other pre-sale codes for tomorrow.

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following on honing his craft, noting that he's just getting started, after a fan praised him for last night's RAW promo and the reaction to the fans getting engaged to be married in the crowd during the segment with Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Heyman wrote:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

