Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman Responds to SmackDown Segment, Ric Flair Return Video, Six-Man Dark Match
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 4:10:32 PM
- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair defeat Natalya to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. She will now face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on Sunday at WWE Survivor Series. The post-match segment saw a surprise appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who came out to greet his daughter. Below is video from that segment:



- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, NC saw Tye Dillinger, Fandango and Tyler Breeze defeat The Colons and Mike Kanellis.

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following in response to last night's SmackDown segment with WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who acted as AJ's "personal advocate" to mock Heyman. AJ cut a promo on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and was confident about slaying The Beast in their match at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Heyman wrote the following in response to the segment:







