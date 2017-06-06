LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman Helped After Attack (Video), Enzo Amore Storyline Update, Drew McIntyre
By Marc Middleton
Jun 6, 2017 - 2:53:33 PM
- Below is video of Paul Heyman being helped to the trainer's room after the Coquina Clutch from Samoa Joe on RAW in Wilkes-Barre, PA this week. As noted, Joe attacked Heyman to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast will return on next week's RAW from Lafayette, LA to confront Joe ahead of their match at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.



- WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre turns 32 years old today while former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson turns 54.

- The Enzo Amore mystery attacker storyline progressed on this week's RAW as Big Cass was laid out this time. Cass was found backstage with a chain belonging to Enzo but Enzo explained by saying the people attacking him must have taken the chain and planted it. Below are photos and video from the segment:









Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

