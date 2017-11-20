





WWE Posted in:

Paul Heyman Gives Big Praise to AJ Styles After WWE Survivor Series (Video)

By

Nov 20, 2017 - 8:50:55 AM



By Marc Middleton Nov 20, 2017 - 8:50:55 AM



Above is video of Paul Heyman praising WWE Champion AJ Styles after AJ's loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at last night's Survivor Series pay-per-view.



Heyman says he's shocked at the loss because he's been a fan of AJ before you were supposed to be a fan of AJ. Heyman says AJ is more phenomenal than he's supposed to be, and if you''re not a fan of AJ then you shouldn't be watching WWE. Heyman says AJ is what WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels were to their generations, but he's updated it and evolved their styles to truly be the single most phenomenal in-ring performer Heyman has ever had the honor and pleasure of watching up-close. Heyman says he's been doing this his entire life but no one has done anything in the ring that compared to what he saw at Survivor Series.



Heyman says he has nothing but respect and admiration for AJ, which is why he thanked God when the match was made against Lesnar because it's one thing to eat through an entire division but it's another thing to step into the ring with AJ and show the world that you can conquer those hopes, those dreams, that intensity, that underdog. Heyman says yes, Rocky lost at the end of the movie but he won the respect of the woman he loved. And AJ Styles continues to earn our respect every time he performs. Heyman says AJ just didn't just perform, he fought and took the fight to The Beast like very few have. Heyman goes on and praises Lesnar as the reigning, defending, undisputed, #1 champion - then, now and forever.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More Above is video of Paul Heyman praising WWE Champion AJ Styles after AJ's loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at last night's Survivor Series pay-per-view.Heyman says he's shocked at the loss because he's been a fan of AJ before you were supposed to be a fan of AJ. Heyman says AJ is more phenomenal than he's supposed to be, and if you''re not a fan of AJ then you shouldn't be watching WWE. Heyman says AJ is what WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels were to their generations, but he's updated it and evolved their styles to truly be the single most phenomenal in-ring performer Heyman has ever had the honor and pleasure of watching up-close. Heyman says he's been doing this his entire life but no one has done anything in the ring that compared to what he saw at Survivor Series.Heyman says he has nothing but respect and admiration for AJ, which is why he thanked God when the match was made against Lesnar because it's one thing to eat through an entire division but it's another thing to step into the ring with AJ and show the world that you can conquer those hopes, those dreams, that intensity, that underdog. Heyman says yes, Rocky lost at the end of the movie but he won the respect of the woman he loved. And AJ Styles continues to earn our respect every time he performs. Heyman says AJ just didn't just perform, he fought and took the fight to The Beast like very few have. Heyman goes on and praises Lesnar as the reigning, defending, undisputed, #1 champion - then, now and forever.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here