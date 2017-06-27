LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Paul Heyman Congratulates Mauro Ranallo, The Ball Family Backstage Video, No Mercy Details
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 1:18:18 PM
- Below is video of LaVar, LaMelo and Lonzo Ball backstage at last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Lonzo says he would be open to appearing for WWE again.



- The 2017 WWE No Mercy pay-per-view will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale July 13th via AXS.com.

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following on Mauro Ranallo making his WWE NXT debut this Wednesday night:




