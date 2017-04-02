LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Paul Ellering on The Authors Retaining (Video), Legends at Takeover, Fans on Takeover
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 12:10:58 PM
- As seen at WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over The Revival and DIY in an excellent Triple Threat Elimination Match. In the Fallout video below, Kayla Braxton catches up with The Authors and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering after their win. Ellering says this win was vindication and a confirmation on the evolution of The Authors of Pain. Ellering says Rezar and Akam proved themselves at Takeover. He accuses WWE higher-ups of trying to slow The Authors down but says they can't stop destiny because he and The Authors are going to be a dynasty.



- WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels were backstage at Takeover in Orlando. Sean Waltman was also seen hanging out. As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix were also in attendance.

- As seen below, 72% of fans on Twitter gave "Takeover: Orlando" a thumbs up with over 3900 votes:




