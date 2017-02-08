LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Patriots Wear WWE Title In Victory Parade (Photos), JBL - Stan Hansen Clip, WWE Merchandise
By Marc Middleton
Feb 8, 2017 - 12:01:29 AM
- As noted, a new episode of "Legends with JBL" with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen was added to the WWE Network this week. Below is a clip from the show:



- WWE Shop has released new "Right Hand of Destruction" t-shirts for Samoa Joe, new "Destroyer, Creator" t-shirts for Triple H and new "One-Way Ticket" t-shirts for Brock Lesnar.

- As noted, the NFL's New England Patriots received their custom WWE Title on Tuesday. As seen in the photos below, the belt received a lot of attention at the Patriots' Super Bowl 51 victory parade in Boston:










