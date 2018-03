Papa Roach Reveals New WWE RAW Opening Video

We’re thrilled to be premiering the @WWE #RAW Opening Sequence. Tune in every Monday at 8pm on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/50BZuiT7Bx — Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 12, 2018

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

Papa Roach posted the following today to reveal the new WWE RAW opening video as their "Born For Greatness" single has been used as one of the new RAW theme songs as of late.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here