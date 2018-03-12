LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Papa Roach Reveals New WWE RAW Opening Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2018 - 7:34:22 PM
Papa Roach posted the following today to reveal the new WWE RAW opening video as their "Born For Greatness" single has been used as one of the new RAW theme songs as of late.




