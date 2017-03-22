Posted in: WWE Paige's Parents Worried About Her Well-Being Following Recent Leaks
Paige's father Ricky Knight took to Facebook and noted that he is worried about her mental health following the leak of her private photos and videos last week. Below is his full post:
"my last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter I have just spoken to her over facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs world get a grip she has not killed anyone robbed anyone she was having sex in a private situation between consulting adults and then has been betrayed by some low lifes as her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her it will be no good backing her when its too late like many other celebrities who have left us."
Paige's mother Saraya Knight posted similar concern on her Facebook page. She wrote:
"I cannot lose my little girl!! The whole family has taken so much shit, being blasted from all angles. But none of this is worth it. There is a broken soul here. I am on the verge of breaking over this and I cannot deal with anymore. We are crushed. I really don’t know how much more I can take, well done to those that thought this was a great idea, well done to those tagging us in pics and videos. You have done what you wanted to do let’s hope to God you don’t take from me one of my most treasured gifts."
Saraya also commented on the leaks via Twitter, indicating possible legal action but that tweet has since been deleted. She did leave these tweets on the matter:
People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own