LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Paige on Absolution Dominating (Video), Asuka In the Royal Rumble, Christmas RAW Attendance
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 7:44:57 AM
- This week's WWE RAW saw Absolution's Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James in six-person action. Below is Fallout video of Paige re-introducing the group, saying they will continue dominating RAW each week until they re-claim the ring and make it their house.



- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 13,201 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena near Chicago for last night's Christmas edition of RAW, the final red brand TV show of 2017.

- Asuka announced on last night's RAW that she will be in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the January 28th pay-per-view from Philadelphia. As noted, the first to announce her Rumble spot was SmackDown Superstar Naomi. The winner of the match will go on to receive a women's title shot at WrestleMania 34. Below is video from last night's segment with Asuka, which saw her drop RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss after interrupting her promo:






Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Daniel Bryan Announces WWE United States Title Tournament (Video)

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 12/26/17

  • WWE Confirms Injury to Cruiserweight on RAW (Video)

  • Tonight's SmackDown Main Event Announced, John Cena on Being Back Home In WWE, Fans on RAW

  • Paige Launches New Online Store, RAW Social Media Score, Best WWE PPV Matches of 2017 Trailer

  • Sami Zayn Matches Donations for His SAMS Clinic, The Hardys - Finn Balor, WWE Stock

  • WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, New WWE Network Series, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

  • WWE Superstar Possibly Injured at RAW, Matt Hardy on Sister Abigail & The Great War, DDP

  • Kane vs. Brock Lesnar Title Match Set for Upcoming WWE Live Event

  • Jason Jordan Makes History with Title Win, Dana Brooke on 2018 Being Her Year, AJ Styles



    		•