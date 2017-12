Paige on Absolution Dominating (Video), Asuka In the Royal Rumble, Christmas RAW Attendance

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- This week's WWE RAW saw Absolution's Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James in six-person action. Below is Fallout video of Paige re-introducing the group, saying they will continue dominating RAW each week until they re-claim the ring and make it their house.- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 13,201 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena near Chicago for last night's Christmas edition of RAW, the final red brand TV show of 2017.- Asuka announced on last night's RAW that she will be in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the January 28th pay-per-view from Philadelphia. As noted, the first to announce her Rumble spot was SmackDown Superstar Naomi. The winner of the match will go on to receive a women's title shot at WrestleMania 34. Below is video from last night's segment with Asuka, which saw her drop RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss after interrupting her promo:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here