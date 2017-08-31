LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Paige and Alberto El Patron Rent Rooms for Harvey Victims, Fans on Cena - Reigns, The Rock
By Marc Middleton
Aug 31, 2017 - 1:11:22 AM
- As seen below, the latest "Action Science" video. from The Rock's YouTube channel looks at the Fast 8 prison break scene with Hobbs (Rock) and Shaw (Jason Statham):



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Roman Reigns can fill the shoes of John Cena in WWE. As of this writing, 82% voted for, "No. No one will ever be able to replace John Cena." The rest went with, "Yes. The Big Dog is the guy now."

- Paige and Alberto El Patron are putting their money together to rent rooms for families who have lost their homes in Hurricane Harvey. Below is video of Paige talking to the FOX affiliate in San Antonio about helping out the state that she's called home as of late:




    		•