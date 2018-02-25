Paige Uses Makeup to Hide New Tattoos at WWE Elimination Chamber? (Photos)

Paige had to make up her hands to cover her new tattoos. pic.twitter.com/TU9wk9dIQs — Pepe (@__PepeL) February 25, 2018

You can see the tattoo still their people idiots it's not fake @RealPaigeWWE pic.twitter.com/Pj32ICa5V6 — FueledByAngel ⿲ (@angelstookey) February 26, 2018

@RealPaigeWWE getting a new tattoo.cant wait to meet her one day😍💖 pic.twitter.com/s7LtXlJ1nV — k.j (@Rampaiger18) February 25, 2018

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

As noted, Paige got a "Talk Shit, Get Bit" tattoo on her hands this past weekend in Orlando. As you might imagine, this non-PG ink led to a lot of heat from fans on social media.Paige briefly appeared backstage at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday to accompany Absolution members Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the first-ever women's Chamber match. Paige stopped on the stage and quickly returned to the backstage area as Rose and Deville marched to the ring. Based on photos from social media, it appears Paige used makeup to hide the ink while working for WWE.It also appears that Paige used some sort of filter to hide the ink during an Instagram Story post she made on Sunday while traveling to Las Vegas from Orlando for the pay-per-view, according to screenshots sent to us by longtime reader Pat. You can see the shots from her IG Story plus other social media posts below, along with the original tattoo photo from the artist:Below is the original photo of her new ink from Orlando tattoo artist Earl Funk:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here