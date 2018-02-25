|
As noted, Paige got a "Talk Shit, Get Bit" tattoo on her hands this past weekend in Orlando. As you might imagine, this non-PG ink led to a lot of heat from fans on social media.
|
WWE
Paige Uses Makeup to Hide New Tattoos at WWE Elimination Chamber? (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 1:20:59 PM
Paige briefly appeared backstage at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday to accompany Absolution members Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the first-ever women's Chamber match. Paige stopped on the stage and quickly returned to the backstage area as Rose and Deville marched to the ring. Based on photos from social media, it appears Paige used makeup to hide the ink while working for WWE.
It also appears that Paige used some sort of filter to hide the ink during an Instagram Story post she made on Sunday while traveling to Las Vegas from Orlando for the pay-per-view, according to screenshots sent to us by longtime reader Pat. You can see the shots from her IG Story plus other social media posts below, along with the original tattoo photo from the artist:
Below is the original photo of her new ink from Orlando tattoo artist Earl Funk:
