- Below is video from last night's WWE 24 "Empowered" special on the WWE Network with Triple H giving a pep talk to the participants of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match back in January. The video also features an emotional Paige, who was upset about missing the match due to her injury.
Paige & Triple H Clips from WWE 25, Hulk Hogan on The Ultimate Deletion, RAW Social Score
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 4:10:15 PM
- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 2.034 million total interactions this week - 234,000 on Facebook, 1.495 million on Instagram and 305,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.964 million interactions - 327,000 Facebook interactions, 1.335 Instagram interactions and 302,000 Twitter interactions.
- The Ultimate Deletion match on last night's WWE RAW with Matt Hardy defeating Bray Wyatt received Twitter props from WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley and The Iron Sheik. You can see their tweets below along with a tweet from Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks:
