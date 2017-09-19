|
- Paige was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday as she works towards getting cleared to return to the WWE ring, according to PWInsider. The former Women's Champion has been out of action since having neck surgery in the summer of 2016.
Paige Training for Return to Action for WWE, Jinder Mahal Banged Up? (Photos), More
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017
- Tickets for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view from the TD Garden in Boston will go on sale Friday, September 29th to the general public.
- It looks like WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is banged up as he was wearing the RockTape kinesiology tape on his shoulder at the WWE live events overseas this weekend, as seen below:
- As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Phoenix, Las Vegas and Riverside for the month of November. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via NXTTickets.com.
