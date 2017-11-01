LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Paige Thanks WWE NXT Superstars, RAW 25th Anniversary Tickets Note, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Nov 1, 2017 - 11:15:41 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Norfolk, VA:



- No word yet on the pre-sale code but the Ticketmaster pre-sale for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will begin tomorrow morning. Tickets look to range from $78 to $805, which is likely a VIP Experience ticket. We will keep you updated on the pre-sale code.

- We've noted how Paige has been training at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for her in-ring return. She tweeted the following today to thank WWE NXT Superstars Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Ruby Riot for training with her:





