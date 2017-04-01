|
Paige indicated on Twitter today that she and new husband Alberto El Patron may be expecting their first child together. The two were apparently just married this past Wednesday in Mexico.
|
Paige Teases Pregnancy with Alberto El Patron, Possible April Fools' Joke?
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 7:43:28 PM
Paige, who is not in Orlando for this week's WrestleMania 33 happenings, wrote the following today. It should be noted that today is April Fools' Day.
She posted the following earlier in the day:
Crazy in love. Literally. Always by my side no matter what. Through hell and back and still look at him everyday likes it's the first time. My love @el_patron_alberto
