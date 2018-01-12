|
Paige is reportedly done as an in-ring performer for WWE. PWInsider reports that the RAW Superstar was informed this week that she will not be cleared to return to the ring after the injury she suffered at the December 28th WWE live event. Paige may have received the news at Monday's RAW but multiple sources have confirmed the news.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Paige Reportedly Done as In-Ring Competitor After Recent Injury at WWE Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 4:37:00 PM
The situation was described as one similar to WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his medical disqualification from the ring.
As we've noted, Paige was injured at the December 28th live event after taking a kick to the back from Sasha Banks. It appeared that Paige was not ready for the bump so she went down. She tried to get up but went down again and was checked on by a WWE trainer. A stretcher was brought out but she ended up walking to the back on her own for the most part.
It was believed that Paige suffered a stinger during the match as it caused her to lose feeling in her extremities. She was pulled from the ring as a precautionary measure. She underwent additional medical testing last week. Word is that she will be pulled from the Royal Rumble and relegated to a non-physical role for the company. It was noted that she is extremely well-liked by company officials and will likely remain with the company in some way, possibly on Total Divas or working as a coach in WWE NXT.
