Paige Possibly Injured at WWE Live Event (Photo, Video)

Paige injured during match at #WWEUniondale. Scary moment as stretcher brought out. This was a shoot, not a part of the show. #WWELI #WWE pic.twitter.com/6LRYqoiOfE — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 28, 2017

Really bad injury to Paige at #WWEUniondale. Stretcher is coming out. Match stopped. pic.twitter.com/leI0Kfzgfq — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) December 28, 2017

Paige left the ring with no stretcher but with doctors help. Might have been a shoulder injury. Thankfully she didn’t need the stretcher. #WWEUniondale — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) December 28, 2017

Paige may have suffered what some fans described as a bad injury at tonight's WWE live event on Long Island, New York.The incident came during Absolution's six-woman match against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James as Paige took a kick to the back from Banks. The match was stopped and a stretcher was called for but Paige ended up walking to the locker room on her own.Stay tuned for updates on Paige's status. Below are fan tweets on the possible shoulder injury:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here