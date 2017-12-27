LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Paige Possibly Injured at WWE Live Event (Photo, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 9:22:31 PM
Paige may have suffered what some fans described as a bad injury at tonight's WWE live event on Long Island, New York.

The incident came during Absolution's six-woman match against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James as Paige took a kick to the back from Banks. The match was stopped and a stretcher was called for but Paige ended up walking to the locker room on her own.

Stay tuned for updates on Paige's status. Below are fan tweets on the possible shoulder injury:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paige Possibly Injured at WWE Live Event (Photo, Video)

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Issues for The Zo Train, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

  • Charlotte Flair on Redefining Women's Wrestling, Who She Is, Her Dad's Retirement

  • Brian Kendrick Injury and Return Update, WWE Doctor Comments

  • Kevin Owens on Defeating AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar RAW Return Promo, Fans on SmackDown

  • More on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Summer Rae BTS Photo Shoot Video, SmackDown Top 10

  • Jinder Mahal Talks WWE US Title (Video), How Old Is Goldberg Today?, Jimmy Fallon

  • Title Match on Tonight's WWE NXT, AJ Styles on Shane McMahon (Video), Bobby Roode

  • WWE US Title Tournament Update, SmackDown Attendance News, Shinsuke Nakamura - Royal Rumble

  • Natalya Announces Rumble Spot (Video), Daniel Bryan Referees After Tapings, Jimmy Fallon



    		•