Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring WWE competition on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans.
Posted in:
WWE
Paige Officially Announces Retirement on RAW, Superstars React (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 9:33:04 PM
Paige has been out of action neck and back issues since suffering an injury at a December WWE live event while taking a kick from Sasha Banks. She had recently returned from neck surgery when the injury happened.
Paige made her WWE developmental debut in early 2012 and held two titles. She is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's retirement speech plus reactions from various Superstars:
