Posted in: WWE
Paige Currently Touring with Band, Fans on Roman Reigns - Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 8:59:00 AM
- Xavier Woods recently sat down with The FaZe Clan, one of the top gaming groups on YouTube, for their FaZeCast series. You can see the full episode below:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will strike first when Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar face off on next week's RAW in Detroit. As of this writing, 41% voted for Reigns while 38% voted, "Neither. Lesnar doesn't fight for free." 21% voted for Lesnar striking first.

- Paige noted on Twitter that she is currently on tour with metalcore band Attila, indicating that she will not be appearing with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at weekend WWE live events. The Absolution leader and Attila bassist Kalan Blehm recently went public with their relationship. As seen below, Paige revealed that she will be attending the Slamfest 2018 tour from last night through Sunday with stops in Columbus, Pittsburgh, Reading, Richmond, Jacksonville and Asheville. Paige also posted these photos from night 1 of the tour and encouraged fans to come say hello during the rest of the stops:




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

