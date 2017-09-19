LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Paige Comments on WWE PC Visit, Shayna Baszler - Kairi Sane Behind-The-Scenes, Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 1:16:31 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane at last week's live finale of The Mae Young Classic, which Sane won:



- WWE taped the following matches last night in San Jose for this week's Main Event episode:

* Heath Slater vs. Dash Wilder
* Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

- As noted, Paige was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday as she works towards getting cleared for her WWE ring return. She has been out of action since having neck surgery in mid-2016. Paige tweeted the following on how the day went:




