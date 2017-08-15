|
Paige appeared with Alberto El Patron for the Malik Rose Bowling Tournament on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. The event raised money for the Salvation Army's Emergency Family Shelter.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Paige Comments on Her WWE Return (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 4:11:34 PM
As seen below, KENS5's Chelsey Hernandez approached Paige and asked her for an update on when she will be back to TV.
"Hopefully within the next couple of months, fingers crossed," Paige said. "Now I have to get cleared by WWE doctors."
Also below are more photos of Paige and Alberto at the event:
