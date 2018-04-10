|
Paige is your new WWE SmackDown General Manager.
Paige Announced as New WWE SmackDown General Manager (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 10, 2018 - 8:19:26 PM
Shane McMahon, who is apparently back working as the blue brand Commissioner, opened tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of SmackDown and announced that he has accepted Daniel Bryan's resignation from the General Manager job. He then introduced Paige as the new GM.
As noted, Paige just officially announced her retirement from the ring on last night's RAW. She will continue to be a cast member of Total Divas as well.
Below are videos from tonight's opening segment:
