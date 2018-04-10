Paige Announced as New WWE SmackDown General Manager (Videos)

When one door closes, another one opens...



With @WWEDanielBryan resigning from his GM position to become a full-time @WWE Superstar once again, #SDLive has a new General Manager in @RealPaigeWWE! pic.twitter.com/J11GEJ45Tz — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Paige is your new WWE SmackDown General Manager.Shane McMahon, who is apparently back working as the blue brand Commissioner, opened tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of SmackDown and announced that he has accepted Daniel Bryan's resignation from the General Manager job. He then introduced Paige as the new GM.As noted, Paige just officially announced her retirement from the ring on last night's RAW. She will continue to be a cast member of Total Divas as well.Below are videos from tonight's opening segment:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here