LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Paige - Shane McMahon Exchange, WWE 2K Superstar Invitational Winner, Becky Lynch
By Marc Middleton
Apr 11, 2018 - 12:04:44 PM


- The UpUpDownDown - WWE 2K18 Superstar Invitational tournament wrapped during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans and saw Kofi Kingston defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in the finals. Above is video of Kofi celebrating with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix after he used her DLC to get the win and below is video of the Kofi vs. Rollins finals. The finals video features Kofi's WWE 2K Title belt and several of the UUDD Superstars watching.



- The dark match before Tuesday's SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans saw Becky Lynch defeat Ruby Riott in what was said to be a really good match.

- As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on this week's show that Paige is the new General Manager after Daniel Bryan submitted his resignation to work full-time as an in-ring competitor. Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring action on Monday's RAW. Shane and Paige had the following Twitter exchange after their announcement in the opening segment:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • *LIVE SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV TAPINGS AIRING IN APRIL & MAY, TAPED 4/11/18

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-WrestleMania 34 Episode?

  • Charlotte Flair on What's Next, Curt Hawkins on the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown Top 10

  • New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger?, Bobby Lashley on His WWE Return, More

  • Paul Heyman Thanks Goldberg, Chris Jericho's Return, RAW Social Score, Billie Kay

  • Mauro Ranallo's Takeover Reactions (Video), Roman Reigns on the Upcoming Cage Match, More

  • Paige on Carmella and The Iconic Duo, Ronda Rousey on TV Tonight, Superstar Shakeup Talk

  • The AOP - Paul Ellering Video, Paul Heyman Officiates Wedding, Tonight's WWE NXT, WWE Community

  • Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on Their Debut (Video), WWE Veteran Turns 49, Ruby Riott

  • Possible Spoiler on Asuka, Rusev Makes Cryptic Tweet, The Usos on Their Title Shot



    		•