Posted in: WWE
Paige - Eva Marie on Total Divas (Video), Fans on 2016 Breakout WWE Superstars, Mick Foley
By Marc Middleton
Dec 23, 2016 - 3:50:34 PM
- As noted, there will be no Total Divas airing next Wednesday but the show will return on Wednesday, January 4th with a new episode. Below is a preview for the show with drama between Paige and Eva Marie heating up. Paige calls Eva a "piece of shit" in the clip.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who were the breakout Superstars of 2016 - James Ellsworth, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Brian Kendrick, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or WWE Champion AJ Styles. As of this writing, 61% voted for Styles while 10% voted for Flair, 9% went with Ellsworth, 6% for Braun, 6% for Bryan and 5% for Slater & Rhyno.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley dressed as Santa Claus to deliver gifts to cancer center patients at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY yesterday. He tweeted these photos:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

