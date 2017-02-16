LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Paige - Alberto Del Rio Wedding Note, WWE RAW Superstar Out of Action for Six Months
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 4:09:07 AM
- As noted, Darren Young underwent surgery on February 9th in Birmingham, Alabama after suffering an elbow injury during a WWE Main Event taping in mid-January.

Young is expected to be out of action for around six months, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The injury will cause him to miss any kind of multi-man match at WrestleMania 33.

- Paige and Alberto Del Rio are scheduled to be married in May, schedule permitting, according to The Observer. No word yet on if this will be filmed for WWE's Total Divas. Paige proposed to Del Rio in the ring at an indie event in Puerto Rico last October but later received a ring from him in January of this year.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Zack Ryder Unboxes, What Happened After 205 Live, Fans on Deserving New Champions

  • Paige - Alberto Del Rio Wedding Note, WWE RAW Superstar Out of Action for Six Months

  • Update on Samoa Joe Working WWE Live Events, SmackDown Social Score, Bayley Photo

  • Promo for Kassius Ohno's WWE NXT Return, Match for Next Week's NXT, Fans on WWE Shows

  • Another Preview from R-Truth, Xavier Woods - Postmodern Jukebox, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-Elimination Chamber Episode?

  • WWE Stars Film Commercial, Finn Balor In New WWE Series, SmackDown Top 10

  • Book Signing Dates for AJ Lee, WWE Supercard Season 3 Promo, Big Show Photo

  • Teddy Long Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, The Undertaker Influencing Him, More

  • Bayley Slow Motion Video, WWE RAW Social Rating, Vince Vaughn Joins Cast of Paige Movie




    		•