Order of Eliminations in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Below are lists of the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble eliminations and the order of eliminations. As noted, Randy Orton won the match and will go on to main event WrestleMania 33.1. Big Cass eliminated by Braun Strowman2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho eliminated by Roman Reigns3. Kalisto eliminated by Braun Strowman4. Mojo Rawley eliminated by Braun Strowman5. Jack Gallagher eliminated by Mark Henry6. Mark Henry eliminated by Braun Strowman7. Braun Strowman eliminated by Baron Corbin8. Sami Zayn eliminated by The Undertaker9. Big Show eliminated by Braun Strowman10. Tye Dillinger eliminated by Braun Strowman11. James Ellsworth eliminated by Braun Strowman12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose eliminated by Brock Lesnar13. Baron Corbin eliminated by The Undertaker14. Kofi Kingston eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro15. The Miz eliminated by The Undertaker16. Sheamus eliminated by Chris Jericho17. Big E eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro18. Rusev eliminated by Goldberg19. Cesaro eliminated by Chris Jericho20. Xavier Woods eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro21. Bray Wyatt eliminated by Roman Reigns22. Apollo Crews eliminated by Luke Harper23. Randy Orton (winner)24. Dolph Ziggler eliminated by Brock Lesnar25. Luke Harper eliminated by Goldberg26. Brock Lesnar eliminated by Goldberg27. Enzo Amore eliminated by Brock Lesnar28. Bill Goldberg eliminated by The Undertaker29. The Undertaker eliminated by Roman Reigns30. Roman Reigns eliminated by Randy Orton1. Jack Gallagher (by Mark Henry)2. Mojo Rawley (by Braun Strowman)3. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)4. Kalisto (by Braun Strowman)5. Mark Henry (by Braun Strowman)6. Big Show (by Braun Strowman)7. James Ellsworth (by Braun Strowman)8. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)9. Braun Strowman (by Baron Corbin)10. Kofi Kingston (by Sheamus and Cesaro)11. Xavier Woods (by Sheamus and Cesaro)12. Big E (by Sheamus and Cesaro)13. Sheamus (by Chris Jericho)14. Cesaro (by Chris Jericho)15. Apollo Crews (by Luke Harper)16. Dean Ambrose (by Brock Lesnar)17. Dolph Ziggler (by Brock Lesnar)18. Enzo Amore (by Brock Lesnar)19. Brock Lesnar (by Goldberg)20. Rusev (by Goldberg)21. Baron Corbin (by The Undertaker)22. Luke Harper (by Goldberg)23. Goldberg (by The Undertaker)24. The Miz (by The Undertaker)25. Sami Zayn (by The Undertaker)26. The Undertaker (by Roman Reigns)27. Chris Jericho (by Roman Reigns)28. Bray Wyatt (by Roman Reigns)29. Roman Reigns (by Randy Orton)