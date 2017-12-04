LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Opening Segment Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), The Miztourage Note
By Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017 - 6:52:28 PM


Above is video of Mike Rome announcing that WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title on tonight's RAW from Los Angeles. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will kick off tonight's RAW by revealing the next challenger for Reigns.

As noted, tonight's show will feature Paige vs. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar with the titles on the line and a Fatal 4 Way with WWE 205 Live Superstars.

On a related note, it sounds like Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel will be in action tonight as they tweeted the following:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 12/4/17

  • Roman Reigns on Being Compared to Greats, Upcoming Match with Triple H, More

  • Opening Segment Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), The Miztourage Note

  • Randy Orton on Umaga, WWE Legends Talk Kayfabe (Video), WWE NXT DVD News

  • WWE Fastlane 2018 Details, The Rock on His Movie Characters (Video), WWE Stock

  • Sami Zayn on Shane McMahon (Video), Jeff Hardy Performance Announced, Cruiserweights Game

  • WWE Star Knocks Heath Slater's Stunner, WWE NXT on the WWE Network, Tonight's RAW

  • More on Corey Graves' New WWE Network Show, Video of WWE Stars on Prank Show, Flashback Friday

  • Special Events for WWE 205 Live Announced

  • Samoa Joe on Roman Reigns (Video), WWE on William Regal - WWN Live, Eva Marie Video



    		•