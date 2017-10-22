LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Online Hype for Shield/Kurt Angle Teaming and First Time AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Match-up
By Tito Jackson
Oct 22, 2017 - 1:02:59 PM
- With quick updates to the WWE TLC 2017 Pay Per View event, the WWE tried to utilize YouTube and Social Media to hype the show online.

- AJ Styles and Finn Balor both spoke about their extensive experience and how their paths never crossed for a match. AJ Styles discussed how he was having "a great time in South America" and he'll represent "Team Blue" well at TLC. See the YouTube.com clip below.

- Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose cut a promo after their houseshow tag match... They made mention of Kurt Angle as their new opponent but questioned if he was up to the task because the "Shield had a way of doing things".

- On Instagram, Kurt Angle stated the following about TLC: "#wweuniverse, be sure to tune in to my return to WWE action tomorrow, Sunday, at TLC. It's been 11 years and long overdue. I will proudly team up with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, members of the notorious faction "The Shield". Couldn't be more excited. #itstrue"





CREDIT: F4Online.com

