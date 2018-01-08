





One Man Gang Talks About How Andre The Giant Cared About Getting Other Talent Over

Jan 8, 2018



During a recent edition of the "School of Morton" podcast, hosted by WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Morton, One Man Gang joined the show & during the podcast, One Man Gang spoke on a time where he had an experience with WWE legend, Andre The Giant, that let him know how good of a person The Giant was.

One Man Gang: "I went out in the ring and this is Andre the Giant, so every time he hits me I'm flying all over the place. After the match he calls me back and sits me down and he said: 'Boss, I'm already over. I came in here to get you over, so I don't want you flying around like that. I want to have a regular match with you.' I was kinda like: 'This is Andre the Giant, he doesn't have to do that'."