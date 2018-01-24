|
As noted, it was revealed today that the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27th, 2019. This is the first time the Rumble will be held inside a Major League Baseball stadium. The company is expecting more than 40,000 fans for the Rumble. There will also be a WWE NXT Takeover event that Saturday, plus RAW and SmackDown events in Phoenix at the nearby Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Posted in:
WWE
Official WWE Announcement on the 2019 Royal Rumble Weekend
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 10:02:33 AM
Below is WWE's official announcement on the 2019 Rumble Weekend:
Phoenix to Host 2019 WWE® Royal Rumble® Weekend
01/24/2018 STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Chase Field in Phoenix will host the Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 27, 2019. This marks WWE’s debut at Chase Field, and the first time the Royal Rumble has ever been held at a baseball stadium. In addition, as part of Royal Rumble Weekend, Phoenix will host NXT®TakeOver®, Monday Night Raw® and SmackDown® Live at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
2019 Key Dates:
* Saturday, January 26 – NXT TakeOver at Talking Stick Resort Arena
* Sunday, January 27 – Royal Rumble at Chase Field
* Monday, January 28 – Monday Night Raw at Talking Stick Resort Arena
* Tuesday, January 29 – SmackDown Live at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Additional details, including ticket availability and travel packages, will be announced in the near future.
Royal Rumble 2018 takes place this Sunday, January 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The event, which streams live around the world on WWE Network, will feature a 30-Man Royal Rumblematch, and for the first-time in WWE history, a 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, with the winners of both matches receiving Championship opportunities at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in New Orleans. Other matches include Brock Lesnar™ defending his WWE Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match against Braun Strowman® and Kane®; WWE Champion AJ Styles™ in a 2-on-1 handicap match vs. Kevin Owens® and Sami Zayn®; Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins® and Jason Jordan™ vs. Sheamus® and Cesaro®; SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos™ vs. Chad Gable® and Shelton Benjamin®.
Official WWE Announcement on the 2019 Royal Rumble Weekend
