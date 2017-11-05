LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Official New Japan Video of Chris Jericho's Wrestle Kingdom Challenge to Kenny Omega
By Tito Jackson
Nov 5, 2017 - 8:00:13 PM
Here is a video clip from New Japan Pro Wrestling's YouTube Channel regarding Chris Jericho's challenge to Kenny Omega to set-up January 4th, 2018's Wrestle Kingdom match-up:



-----------------

Chris Jericho tweeted the following about his match-up with Kenny Omega:

  • Triple H at an Indy Show?, John Cena set as Jinder vs. Lesnar Referee, Earl Hebner done with Impact?

  • Official New Japan Video of Chris Jericho's Wrestle Kingdom Challenge to Kenny Omega

  • Chris Jericho to Wrestle Kenny Omega at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 12 Event?

  • Viewership Numbers for WWE's RAW (10/30) and Smackdown (10/31) YouTube Clips - How did Braun Strowman's Return Draw?

  • Viewership for the Total Divas Season Premiere, How It Compared to Season 6 & Total Bellas

  • Gimmick Match Announced for Monday's WWE RAW In England

  • Shane McMahon Makes WWE Title Match for Tuesday, Team SmackDown Qualifier Changed?

  • New Rules Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Main Event

  • Main Event Participants and New Singles Match Announced for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Triple H Teams with The Shield at WWE Live Event In Scotland (Video, Photos)



    		•