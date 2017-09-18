|
|
|
|
As noted, the Greensboro Coliseum announced today that the Saturday, November 25th live event will feature a Starrcade theme, the first since 2000. No word yet on if this will be a WWE Network special but we will keep you updated.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Official Announcement on the Upcoming Starrcade WWE Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Sep 18, 2017 - 5:01:16 PM
Below is WWE's official announcement on the event:
Starrcade returns to Greensboro this November
Starrcade is back, and for the first time in 30 years, it’s coming home.
On Saturday, Nov. 25, during Thanksgiving weekend, Starrcade returns when the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE descend on Greensboro, N.C., for a historic event at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The premier event of the National Wrestling Alliance and, later, WCW, Starrcade got its start in Greensboro on Thanksgiving 1983 with a star-studded lineup that saw Ric Flair defeat Harley Race to win his second of 16 World Championships. Starrcade remained in Greensboro through 1986 and was the stage on which legendary performers like Dusty Rhodes, The Four Horsemen, Magnum TA, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and many more etched their names into sports-entertainment history.
As the calendar turned to the 1990s, a new generation of competitors emerged to take the Starrcade spotlight, like Sting, Vader and the nWo. The last edition of Starrcade under the WCW banner took place in December 2000.
Now, fans in Greensboro will get the opportunity to be a part of history, as Starrcade returns with an absolutely stacked card featuring two Steel Cage Matches. Matches announced* for the return of Starrcade include:
WWE Championship Steel Cage Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match
Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair
United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
The Hardy Boyz are also confirmed to appear at Starrcade in their home state of North Carolina, as are WWE Hall of Famers and Starrcade legends Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express!
Tickets for Starrcade will be available starting Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history as Starrcade returns!
*Talent and matches listed and depicted above are subject to change.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE Remembers Bobby Heenan (Video), Seth Rollins Note, Total Divas Return Promo
Triple H Talks About Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Passing Away (Video)
First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer, John Cena on Nikki Bella - DWTS, Fans on Braun Strowman
Official Announcement on the Upcoming Starrcade WWE Live Event
Nikki Bella - DWTS Note for Tonight, Mojo Rawley Dubai Video, Clothing Casualties
Possible Plans for a WWE Tag Team, Batista In Blade Runner Short (Video), David Otunga
Sheamus and Cesaro Hit a 3D (Video), Chris Jericho on Staying In Shape, Kofi Kingston
WWE Live Event In Greensboro to Feature Starrcade Theme, Matches Announced
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Hype for WWE No Mercy, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, More
Vince McMahon, Ric Flair and Others React to Passing of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan