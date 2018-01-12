|
|
|
|
Paige is currently backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in San Antonio but there's no word yet on if she will be appearing, according to PWInsider. As noted this past week, Paige was informed that WWE doctors would not be clearing her to return to the ring following the injury she suffered when taking a kick from Sasha Banks at a WWE live event in December.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Notes on Paige's WWE Status, Does Sasha Banks Have Backstage Heat Over Injury?
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 2:49:16 PM
Regarding speculation on Banks potentially having backstage heat with WWE officials over the injury, word is that she has none. The injury is being seen as something that could have happened with any of the WWE performers.
We noted before how sources expected Paige to stay on with the company in a non-physical role as she's well liked by officials, perhaps as a coach for WWE NXT or as manager to Absolution. Paige is currently still listed for the 30-women's Royal Rumble match later this month.
In addition to the Instagram comments she made over the weekend, she also made this tweet:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Seth Rollins Brings Back Previously-Banned Curb Stomp on RAW, New Name (Video)
Another Top WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Another Legend for WWE RAW 25 Episode, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns Location, WWE MMC Promo
WWE Announces Update on Paige's Status
Video: Two More Big Names Confirmed for WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Show
TJP on WWE Main Event, WWE United States Title Tournament Promo, Maria on Her RAW Return
Video: More Returns Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
Carmella on Breaking Up with Big Cass, New Matt Hardy Video, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya
Inside the WWE Warehouse (Video), John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrate, Charlotte & Bobby Roode
Big Show Talks Shaq Match, Mauro Ranallo's Life Saved By MMA Legend, Enzo Amore - Nia Jax