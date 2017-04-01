LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Note on WWE NXT Takeover Tickets, Triple H Arrives for Tonight, Triple Threat Promo
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 5:46:25 PM
- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE NXT Tag Team Title Elimination Match at "Takeover: Orlando" with The Authors of Pain defending against The Revival and DIY:



- Limited seats were released this afternoon for tonight's Takeover event at the Amway Center in Orlando. The event was sold out but extra seats are often made available once production is done.

- As noted, it was announced earlier that new NXT title belts will be revealed to the champions at Takeover tonight. Triple H also announced the new 32-competitor women's tournament that will air on the WWE Network this summer. He tweeted the following on his busy day after arriving for Takeover this afternoon:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

