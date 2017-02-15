LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Note on Tony Nese's WWE Return, Video of Cesaro In Germany, Gallows and Anderson
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 5:57:10 PM
- Below is video from a promotional visit to Germany Cesaro made for WWE earlier this year:



- As noted, Tony Nese worked a WWE Main Event match on Monday in Las Vegas as he teamed with Drew Gulak to face Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. Nese had been out of action for just over a week with a foot injury. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Nese was just cleared to return to the ring on Monday.

- WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, seen below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

