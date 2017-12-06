Non-Spoiler Listing for WWE's Tribute To The Troops, JBL Returns to Commentary

|
JBL returned to commentary for WWE at Tuesday's 15th annual Tribute to The Troops at Naval Base San Diego. The former WWE Champion called the show with Byron Saxton and Michael Cole.
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 2:42:00 PM
Other names in attendance were Vince McMahon, Triple H, Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat and WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. The two-hour special that airs on the USA Network on December 14th will feature the following matches, a few songs by rapper Machine Gun Kelly and footage from the various WWE - Troops events in & around San Diego from Tuesday morning.
Below is a non-spoiler preview of the show but you can read our spoiler report at this link:
* The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar
* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott
* The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin
* Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley
* Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
