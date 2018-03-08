





No WrestleMania 34 Match for Braun Strowman?, Backstage Talk on the WWE IC Title Match

Mar 8, 2018 - 1:26:43 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 8, 2018 - 1:26:43 PM



As noted, there was some concern over what might come out of filmmaker Johnny Bravo's investigation into Roman Reigns and his relationship to jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez, who has named Reigns as one of his customers. The concern is enough that WWE is not booking a few top talents until they are sure that the issues with Reigns in the main event are settled. Braun was originally pulled from the WrestleMania singles match with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in case WWE needed to add him to the main event for some reason, perhaps to replace Reigns. There has also been speculation on Braun possibly being added to the main event to make it a Triple Threat with Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.



The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that the current back-up plan for Strowman, if he's not added to the main event, is for him to do some kind of non-wrestling gimmick segment. No word yet on what that might consist of but we noted before that there was talk of Braun doing a throw-away match or segment at WrestleMania, possibly as a way to show off his strength or something along those lines. It was also noted that Braun could be added to the WWE Intercontinental Title match, as could Samoa Joe if he's able to return. The Intercontinental Title match currently has The Miz defending against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins but there are rumors on more names being added to the match.



