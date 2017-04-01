Posted in: WWE No Way Jose Pulled from WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Match Tonight
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 7:46:13 PM
We noted earlier how WWE NXT did an angle at WrestleMania 33 Axxess that saw SAnitY attack No Way Jose ahead of tonight's eight-person match at the "Takeover: Orlando" event.
It was announced on tonight's Takeover pre-show that Jose has not been cleared to wrestle. They also aired video of Jose being taken away on a stretcher at Axxess.
NXT General Manager William Regal is allowing Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot the chance to find a partner or go against SAnitY in a 3-on-4 handicap match. Stay tuned for updates and join us for live Takeover coverage at this link.