No Way Jose Also Makes WWE RAW Debut on Tonight's Show (Photos, Video)

I’ll miss dancing with you @WWENoWayJose! But you deserve to be on #Raw! So proud of you. #wwe #WWERaw — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 10, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose made his main roster debut on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of WWE RAW from New Orleans.Jose defeated NXT enhancement talent John Skyler in a squash match on tonight's RAW. He had a conga line full of colorful characters with him for the match.Jose made his in-ring debut with NXT back in early 2015.Below are photos and videos from Jose's RAW debut along with comments from various Superstars:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here