LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
No WWE Universal Title Match at Payback?, News on Brock Lesnar's Schedule, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 4:20:30 PM
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not currently scheduled for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose. Lesnar is not being advertised by WWE or the SAP Center.

It was believed Lesnar would be defending at Payback as he's currently featured in promotional material for the event but that is not the case. Lesnar is also not advertised for any RAW events leading up to Payback. New listings for next week's RAW on Long Island have General Manager Kurt Angle, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys and Finn Balor but no mention of Lesnar.

Lesnar may be on the post-Payback RAW from Sacramento but he is not currently being advertised. The WrestleMania Revenge overseas tour kicks off right after that, which means Likely won't be appearing on the May 8th RAW as it tapes from London.

WWE teased Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman on last night's RAW but there's no sign of that match happening any time soon as Braun vs. Roman Reigns is expected for WWE Payback. It's worth noting that Braun vs. Reigns is currently the scheduled dark main event and live event main event through Payback. No word yet on how they will get from Braun vs. Reigns to Braun vs. Lesnar but as Dave Meltzer recently reported in The Wrestling Observer, Reigns vs. Lesnar is expected to headline WrestleMania 34 next year.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Episode After WrestleMania 33?

  • Mick Foley Reveals When He Will Have Surgery, Talks Kurt Angle as WWE RAW GM

  • No WWE Universal Title Match at Payback?, News on Brock Lesnar's Schedule, More

  • Kurt Angle on His New WWE RAW GM Role, RAW Social Rating, The Rock - Scorpion King

  • Roman Reigns Comments on Reactions He Received at the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW

  • Seth Rollins Says Everything Is Changing, New "Our Home" Episode, WWE Community - WrestleMania

  • Nikki Bella's Engagement Ring (Video), Emma on Her WWE RAW Return, Fans on RAW Appearances

  • Jim Neidhart on Not Being In the WWE Hall of Fame, The Hardys Talk Return Reactions (Videos)

  • Backstage News on Bill Goldberg's Status After Last Night's WWE RAW

  • Finn Balor Slow Motion Video, Edge on The Revival's Debut, Sasha Banks and Bayley




    		•