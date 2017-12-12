No New #1 Contender After WWE RAW Main Event, Brock Lesnar's Return Announced (Photos, Video)

No word yet on the 2018 Royal Rumble opponent for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after this week's RAW main event between Kane and Braun Strowman ended in a Double Count Out. The winner of the match was set to face Lesnar at the Rumble on January 28th in Philadelphia.On a related note, WWE has confirmed that Lesnar and Paul Heyman will return to TV on next Monday's RAW from Providence, Rhode Island. It's likely that Lesnar's Rumble opponent will be determined next week.Below are a few photos, GIFs and video from this week's main event: